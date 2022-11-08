Dubai: Ten Egyptian expats will be deported from Kuwait for assaulting Ministry of Commerce inspectors, local media reported.
The incident occurred during an inspection campaign by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries in the Farwaniya governorate’s Dajeej neighbourhood, where expats and MOCI personnel got into an argument. When an inspector asked an expat not to smoke in the store, he became enraged and began abusing and attacking the inspector. He then called 9 others who joined him in beating up the inspectors.
The inspectors provided the medical report while registering a case against expats. The expats were taken into custody and sent to a deportation facility. They were charged with disrupting inspectors’ work, breaking local laws, assaulting and showing disdain for government workers.
Mazen Al Nahedh, Minister of Commerce and Industry and the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, condemned the attack.