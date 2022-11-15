Dubai: A school teacher has been stabbed in Kuwait while attempting to break up a fight between a group of students, local media reported.
A violent quarrel is said to have been erupted between a number of students of the “Balat Al Shuhada” high school, which is affiliated to the Ahmadi Educational District.
According to media reports, one of those involved in the fight reportedly contacted his brother following the disagreement. Things quickly spiraled out of hand as soon as the student’s brother showed there, necessitating teacher intervention.
Well-informed source said that the fight has exacerbated despite the presence of many security men who were trying to break up the violent quarrel. During the fight, the young man who was called by his brother stabbed one of the teachers, and beat the rest of them, who were consequently taken to the hospital.
The genuine reason for the fight is not yet clear, and there is no available information about the severity of teachers’ injuries, or the fate of the aggressor.
Short video clips of the fight have gone viral on social media, showing the prime assailant breaking into the school to defend his brother.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has made no comments on the incident so far.