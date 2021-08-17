Kuwait City: Kuwait City: A statue of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty, that was displayed at a shop was taken down by the Ministry of Commerce after several citizens took to social media to complain about it.
Photos circulated on social media showed the Inspection and Monitoring department at the Ministry of Commerce removing the statue.
The removal came after a photo was shared across social networking sites by a citizen calling on the mall’s management to take down the statues as, “we are in a Muslim country,” the caption on the photo said.
When asked, the employees of the shop said that the statues were in line with the brand’s new collection.
Former MP Mohammed Hayef, in a Tweet, thanked the Minister of Commerce for removing the statues, which according to him, “are claimed to be gods of love in blind imitation, blindness and insight, with commercial greed that does not differentiate between what is halal and what is haram.”
While some applauded the move, others criticized it and questioned the basis of the removal and the priorities of the government.
One Twitter user pointed out that when it comes to fighting corruption the government is inactive, but they will take down a status as it promotes possible idol worshipping.