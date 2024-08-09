Dubai: Approximately 1,900 Kuwaiti men and women who were nominated by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for positions in government agencies either refused the job offers or had their applications rejected by the agencies. This situation has prompted concerns and actions from the CSC to address the issue.

According to informed sources, the CSC had epxected potential challenges and had taken preventive measures to ensure that nominated individuals would not be turned away by government agencies.

A circular was issued to all ministries and government agencies, emphasising that the CSC's approval is mandatory for any job nomination.

The CSC clarified that its decisions were based on the specific needs and specialisations requested by government agencies, which were reviewed after agencies provided information on their allocated financial grades. Nominations were made after agencies updated their needs in the CSC's integrated systems.