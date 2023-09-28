Cairo: Kuwaiti police has arrested a man accused of running a phantom company for producing films and TV serials as a cover up to swindle people out of money.
Investigations revealed that the man has more than 30 cases of fraud involving large amounts of money registered against him. Neither the nationality or age of the suspect was given.
The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry has warned citizens and expatriate in the country of swindle and fraud scams involving requests for personal and banking data by fraudsters.
Earlier this week, Kuwaiti police arrested an expatriate wanted in 38 legal cases and for defaulting on repaying KD1 million.
The Indian expatriate has illegally resided in Kuwait for around nine years, security sources said, as the country’s authorities pursue a relentless crackdown on illegal foreigners.
Checking his legal status, police found out that the man’s residency permit expired nine years ago and that he is wanted for 38 cases of swindle, fraud, theft and breach of trust. Sixteen jail sentences have already been issued against him.
He is also required to repay around KD1 million worth of cheques and IOUs, the sources added.
Kuwait has recently toughened measures against illegal foreign residents and warned that any expatriate covering up an unlawful resident will be deported too.