Cairo: The Kuwaiti army has announced opening registration for women wishing to join it starting from next Sunday, about two months after a related decree was issued.
The army staff headquarters said that recruitment registration will be open online for Kuwaiti women holding university, diploma and secondary school degrees as non-commissioned officers and soldiers.
Eligible applicants should be aged 18 to 26 years, physically fit, of good conduct and pass a personal interview. Technicians are exempted from the age cap.
Registration will remain open until January 2.
Last October, Kuwait allowed women’s army enlisting amid reports that the female recruits will serve in auxiliary medical and technical departments.