Dubai: A 24-year-old Sri Lankan expat strangled his compatriot girlfriend to death in his apartment in Fahaheel area in Kuwait following a personal dispute, local media reported
The suspect is said to have surrendered to the police following many failed attempts to commit suicide.
He confessed to strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend as a result of 'major disputes' between them.
During interrogation he stated that he tried to commit suicide more than once after strangling his girlfriend but failed in his attempts.
The body was taken to forensic department and a felony charge of premeditated murder has been registered against him. Public prosecution will take necessary legal measures.