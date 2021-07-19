Kuwait City: In an effort to ramp up it’s vaccination campaign, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health administered a record breaking 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens and residents in one day.
On Sunday the Ministry of Health began vaccinating those between the ages of 12 to 15 years’ old.
The Ministry will continue administering jabs during the nine-day Eid Al Adha holiday and the vaccination centres will continue to operate from 8am to 8pm, except on Saturday.
Two million doses
As of July 3, the Ministry of Health has so far administered around 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data published by the Ministry.
Out of the total number of doses administered, 923,307 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which means around 22 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, almost 1.5 million citizens and residents have received at least one jab of the vaccine.
Kuwait began its vaccination campaign on December 24. Currently, the Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered. Last month, the Ministry of Health granted emergency authorisation for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it has yet to arrive in the country.