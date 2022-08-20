Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities will later this year enforce a set of requirements for home delivery workers, including the necessity of having an official health certificate and wearing a uniform, a local newspaper has disclosed.
The new mechanism was at the centre of a recent meeting attended by officials from the ministries of interior and commerce as well as municipality and food authorities, Al Anba said.
They agreed on a slew of requirements for the home delivery businesses, also including an obligation to post a designating sticker on the delivery vehicle in coordination with the Kuwait Municipality.
The driver must have a residency permit issued through the employing company. Drivers of delivery cars and motorcycles are obligated to wear the uniform while on duty.
The new requirements will go into effect as October 1, Al Anba said.
Authorities have warned business owners that breaches will result in licence suspension and other legal action.