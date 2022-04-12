Cairo: Kuwaiti aviation authorities have stopped issuing permits for use of drones to individuals and private institutions due to their perils to air traffic , a local newspaper has reported.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued instructions limiting the issuance of such to governmental agencies only until further notice, Al Qabas quoted an official source as saying.
"Measures are being worked out to prevent mess in the use of drones, which have come to pose threats to air movement,” the source added.
“A mechanism is being devised in sync with rules and systems of Kuwaiti aviation safety,” the source said without giving details.
Users of drones without related permits will be liable to legal penalties, according to the source who did not specify penalties.