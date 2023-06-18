Dubai: An Amiri decree was issued in Kuwait on Sunday reappointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Prime Minister of the Kuwaiti government.
In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Emiri Court said that Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad has been reassigned to immediately implement the order and form the new government of 15 ministers.
The Cabinet includes Sheikh Talal Khalid Al Ahmad Al Sabah as first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, while Issa Ahmad Mohammed Al Kandari has been named as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.
Dr. Saeed Hamad Al Barrak has been named as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.
Fahad Ali Al Shola, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Affairs.