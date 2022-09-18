Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior will soon issue a decision to raise the salary ceiling for family/dependent visa (Article 22) to KD800 up from KD500, Al Anba newspaper reported.
This decision will apply to all expats who hold visas (Article 17 and 18) - private and government.
To obtain a dependent/family visa expats who receive a salary of KD800 will have to submit an original work permit or any proof. Additional income earned documents or proof will not be entertained.
The new rule of MOI aims to control demographic structure in Kuwait which will only allow those family members who have high income and can provide their family a satisfactory standard of living, where their wives will not have to look for jobs as the local market is overcrowded.
This decision will cover all those who have entered Kuwait recently on Article 22, for wives, and children under 16 years.