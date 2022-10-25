Cairo: A woman has pleaded with a Kuwaiti court to put her on trial on behalf of her son charged in a drug case, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.

‘I’m his mother and attending on his behalf,” the woman told the court when asked about the son wanted in connection to drug addiction, Al Qabas added.

When told her act is not legally permissible, the woman burst into tears. “He’s my only son,” she said tearfully.

“Why do you want him to show up. I wouldn’t bring him in for you to jail him,” the woman told the court.

She accused his bad peers of involving him in drug addiction. “My son is well-bred. I’m a mother. How can I bear seeing my son going to jail?”

The court panel explained to the woman that her son has to show up in line with proper legal procedures.

Having calmed down, the woman left the courtroom and promised to bring the son at the next hearing session, the paper said, without giving further details about the case, or the son’s age.

Deaths due to drug overdoses

Around 144 people died last year in Kuwait due to drug overdoses, Al Qabas reported last month, quoting security sources.

Kuwaitis accounted for 61 per cent of the deaths and the rest were foreigners.

Males, meanwhile, made up 92 per cent of the facilities while the remaining 8 per cent were females.

“The rise in such deaths is due to proliferation of adulterated drugs. Tests at the criminal evidence labs showed that the main reason for the overdose fatalities is due to adulterated drugs,” Al Qabas quoted the sources as saying.

People in the age group between 31 to 40 years stand out among the overdose-induced deaths followed by the age bracket between 41 to 50 years, they remarked.

Kuwait arrested 3,000 people in drug-related cases and seized record amounts of narcotics last year, Al Qabas reported earlier this year.

The offenders included 1,500 Kuwaitis, 800 stateless Bidoons, 300 Egyptian expatriates and the rest belong to Syrian, Lebanese, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani nationalities, it added.

Around 860 more expatriates were deported from Kuwait for offences of taking drugs or possessing little amounts of drugs that did not warrant registering criminal cases against them.