Cairo: A Kuwaiti member of parliament has tabled a motion limiting car ownership for foreign workers in the country to two per person, arguing that the move is necessary to stop illegal trade in car licences and reduce traffic congestion in the country, according to local media.
MP Abdullah Al Tireiji said that an expatriate who wishes to own more than two cars for personal use has to pay certain fees after approval from traffic authorities.
He cited media reports claiming that “tens or probably hundreds” of expatriates own around 50 cars each.
“Some expatriates have turned public parking areas into an informal and illegal market for showing and storing vehicles with the intention of trading in them,” he added, according to Al Anba newspaper. “This violates trade laws, defaces the public view and disregards car safety. The competent official agencies have to interfere to bring the situation under control.”
The lawmaker said there is a large number of cars that are not roadworthy in Kuwait, mostly owned by expatriates whom he blamed for causing traffic jams and accidents.
There was no immediate comment from authorities on the proposal.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait's total population of 4.6 million.