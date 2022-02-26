Cairo: An Indian shepherd in Kuwait has his hand amputated in an explosion of a landmine dating back to the 1990 Iraqi invasion of the country, a local newspaper has reported.
The man was transferred to an intensive care unit after the incident that happened in Al Metlaa desert area in Al Jahra governorate in west Kuwait, added Al Anba.
The victim’s age was not given.
The incident was reported as Kuwait is celebrating its 31st Liberation Day, marking the expulsion of Saddam Hussein’s troops from the country after an occupation of more than six months.
In recent years, Kuwaiti media has reported the discovery of explosive devices left behind by the invaders.
Last January, torrential rains in Kuwait exposed cluster bombs dating back to the Saddam incursion in the desert area of Kabad in Jahra.
Also in January, a Kuwaiti army team defused an invasion-era explosive in Al Metlaa.