Cairo: A major drive-through centre in Kuwait is due to begin operation Sunday. It will provide quick vaccination against COVID-19, as the country is going ahead with a stepped-up inoculation campaign.
The Kuwait Centre is the first of its kind in the country and the largest, being set up on an area of nearly 30,000 square metres and can handle 4,000 to 5,000 persons per day, reported local newspaper Al Rai, citing what it termed as well-informed sources.
The facility comprises 20 serving areas, with each accommodating eight cars, allowing vaccinating around 80 persons in a space of four minutes, the paper said.
The facility is well-equipped and prepared to allow smooth operation and serving people who have obtained vaccination appointments, according to the report.
Mass vaccination
Kuwait, a country of around 4.7 million population, initiated mass vaccination in December. More than 1.8 million doses have since been administered until May 16, according to health estimates.
Kuwait has recently accelerated vaccinations to inoculate as many people as possible to achieve herd immunity within the next few months.
As part of the vaccination efforts, authorities have launched a mobile campaign to give the jabs to workers who have direct contact with the public.
In an effort to speed up the process, the Ministry of Health has added a section on the online registration form for food and beverage sector workers, and has urged those who have not signed up yet to register for the jabs.
The latest stretch of the drive is focusing on workers in saloons, health centres and barbershops.