Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have stopped issuing work permits for some nationalities, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported, citing a security source.
“The interior ministry has issued verbal instructions halting issuance of work permits for some nationalities,” the unnamed source was quoted by Al Anba as saying. No breakdown of the affected nationalities was provided.
“This is an organisational measure. The corporate system with the Ministry of Social Affairs accepts transactions, but there will be no approval or answer,” the source added, without explaining the cause of the step or how long it will remain in effect.
There was no immediate confirmation from authorities.
The reported measure comes weeks after Kuwait stopped issuing family visit visas.
In June, the interior ministry stopped issuing visit visas until further notice to devise a new mechanism.
Kuwaiti authorities are unlikely to resume issuance of family visit visas before setting strict rules to ensure visitors will leave upon the expiry of their visas, according to media reports.
“The family visit visas have been completely stopped by the residency affairs departments after around 20,000 expatriates came to the country on visit visas and did not leave after the end of their visit durations,” Al Anba quoted a security source in July as saying.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.