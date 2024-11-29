Cairo: An expatriate caught stealing diesel from a major Kuwaiti oil field faces deportation, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.

The offender was arrested after police received a call from a Kuwaiti citizen saying he had spotted a small fuel tank truck most likely involved in stealing diesel at the Burgan oil field in the desert of southeastern Kuwait, Al Anba quoted a source at the Interior Ministry as saying.

In response, a patrol was dispatched to the site where the patrolmen seized the suspect and the truck. He was referred to the Al Ahmadi police station.

Chief of Al Ahmadi security department, Brig. Mohammed Rajab, reported the incident to the Interior Ministry and recommended the deportation of an expatriate, who was caught stealing diesel from the field. The expat’s nationality was not revealed.

In recent months, Kuwait has deported thousands of foreigners for violating the country’s residency and labour laws.

Last year, Kuwait also deported 28 expatriates in connection to environmental violations.

In 2022, Kuwait unveiled a plan to expel expatriates found guilty of committing serious environmental offences.

Under a related decree, environment inspectors are instructed to hand over foreign offenders to nearby police stations as a step toward their deportation from Kuwait.

Dozens have since been deported due to environmental breaches.

They committed major violations against the environment such as discarding construction and liquid waste in non-designated places and illegally handling chemical substances.