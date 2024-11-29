Dubai: Kuwait deported more than 100 expatriates diagnosed with HIV following epidemiological investigations, according to health officials at the annual AIDS and venereal diseases conference, which began Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al Awadhi, represented by Ministry Undersecretary Dr Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, emphasised Kuwait’s position as a regional leader in addressing the AIDS epidemic.

Kuwait has achieved UNAIDS’ ambitious 90-90-90 targets—identifying 90 per cent of people living with HIV, ensuring they are aware of their status, and providing effective treatment to 90 per cent of those diagnosed.

“Our efforts are now focused on reaching the next milestone—the 95-95-95 targets by 2025, as part of our National AIDS Strategy 2023-2027,” Dr Al Awadhi stated. He added that Kuwait is expanding voluntary testing and counselling services and offering cutting-edge treatments, including long-acting injections, to enhance the quality of life for people living with AIDS.

The Ministry of Health has also opened a third clinic in Ahmadi Health District, complementing existing facilities at the Public Health Department and Infectious Diseases Hospital. These clinics provide confidential testing and counselling, issuing over 2,000 certificates confirming individuals’ HIV-free status in 2023 alone.

However, Kuwait’s public health measures extend beyond treatment and prevention. Director of Public Health, Dr. Fahd Al Ghamlas, highlighted that the deportation of HIV-positive residents is part of the country’s commitment to community safety. “We conducted investigations into 165 cases among Kuwaiti nationals and more than 100 cases among residents, completing all necessary procedures,” he said, noting that Kuwait’s national AIDS report for 2023 had been submitted to the World Health Organization.

Despite these advancements, health officials stressed the importance of combating stigma and misinformation about AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). “Addressing AIDS is not only a health issue but also a humanitarian and moral responsibility,” Dr Al Awadhi remarked, calling for families, schools, and social institutions to actively participate in awareness efforts.

The conference featured sessions on cutting-edge diagnostic tools, antiviral treatments, and global prevention strategies. Workshops for educators and religious leaders were also organised to foster a culture of prevention, particularly among young people.