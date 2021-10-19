Dubai: The Kuwait Court of Cassation has ordered the arrest of former MP Salah Khorshid, in a step towards the final settlement of the case of bribery, abuse of influence, and visa trade – known as the “Bangladeshi MP case,” local media reported.
The former MP is due to be sent to the Central Prison to serve seven years in jail with hard labour as sentenced by the Court of Appeals.
However, the court set November 28 session to decide on the appeals submitted and decided to release MP Saadoun Hammad, who was acquitted.
During the court session held last Sunday, after hearing the court’s decision to send him to Central Prison, Khorshid's health worsened. He was immediately taken to a hospital.