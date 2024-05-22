Cairo: Remittances from Filipinos working in Kuwait surpassed $585 million in 2023 as talks continue between both countries to resolve a labour dispute, according to a Philippine diplomat.

There are 267,000 Filipinos working and residing in Kuwait, ranking sixth among the countries that employ Filipinos, as stated by the Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait, Jose A. Cabrera III, during an Independence Day ceremony.

Most Filipino workers in Kuwait are employed as household workers, he was quoted as saying by Al Qabas newspaper.

Lauding the ties between the two countries, the envoy added that the continuation of talks between the Philippines and Kuwait about the future of the latter’s workers would dispel fears and enhance mutual confidence.

In May last year, Kuwait announced the suspension of issuing all visas for Filipino workers in reaction to what it claimed were the Philippine authorities’ failure to comply with a labor agreement previously reached between the two countries.

The resumption of visa issuance hinges on the Philippine side’s commitment to implementing the pact, Kuwaiti officials said at the time. Kuwait blamed the ban on what it called “wrong practices” by the Philippine embassy and crimes committed by some members of the Filipino community against Kuwaitis.

However, Kuwait stated that it continues to renew permits for Filipinos holding valid residency permits who wish to remain working in the country.