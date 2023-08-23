Dubai: Effective September 1, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in Kuwait has mandated that all expatriates must clear their electricity and water bills before exiting the country.
Payments can be made through the “mew-pay” online platform, the Sahel app for government e-services, or the customer service office at the T-4 terminal of Kuwait International Airport, the Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
The announcement comes close on the heels of last week’s directive from the Ministry of Interior, which stipulates that expatriate workers must clear all outstanding traffic fines before leaving Kuwait, regardless of the departure’s purpose. The enforcement of this decision is based on Act 17 (1959) and Act 67 (1976), the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media elaborated in a recent press release.
Expats can settle their traffic-related dues online or at traffic departments spread across Kuwait. Furthermore, payment facilities have been set up at various land, sea, and air borders, including the Kuwait International Airport.