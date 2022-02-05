Dubai: A group of expat gays have been arrested in Kuwait for running massage parlours, imitating and behaving like women, Kuwaiti media reported.
The Public Authority for Manpower said it has arrested the gays in cooperation with Ministry of Interior during an inspection campaign.
They will be referred to competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior for further legal measures before getting them deported.
Kuwaiti law criminalises “imitating the opposite sex”. In 2007, the National Assembly amended Article 198 of the penal code, criminalizing ‘imitating the opposite sex in all forms’.
In 2008, the law was expanded to outlaw “imitating the appearance of a member of the opposite sex” with fines and or imprisonment.
The Article stipulates a penalty of up to a year’s imprisonment and/or a fine that could reach 1,000 dinars for imitating the opposite sex in any way.