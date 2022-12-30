Cairo: An Arab expatriate in Kuwait accused his estranged wife of stealing money and kitchenware from him, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The man, a Jordanian national, claimed that he had been the victim of theft at his wife’s hands, Al Anba newspaper said, citing a security source.
When interrogated, the woman, who is also Jordanian, vehemently denied the accusation, citing an unspecified marital dispute that spilled over into the law court, the source added.
Police investigations concluded that the woman had stolen cooking utensils, but absolved her of stealing KD800 from the spouse, the paper said.
It was not immediately clear if legal action has been taken against the woman.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.