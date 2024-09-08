Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities said they have dismantled a ring operating from outside the country and involved in forging medical reports in return for money.

Police in Kuwait City uncovered the gang and arrested two Egyptian expatriates residing in Kuwait over links with the ring, according to the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry.

Both men admitted to collaborating with the others outside Kuwait in forging medical reports in return for money collected via bank links, the ministry added in a statement.

Kuwait recently intensified a crackdown on different aspects of forgery as part of a campaign against corruption.

Last month, Kuwait announced busting two gangs illegally trading in iqamas or residency permits through forgery.

One ring comprised six Syrian and Egyptian nationals, who used to unlawfully bring foreign workers to Kuwait for fees ranging from KD350 to 1,000 per worker, the Interior Ministry said.

The suspects got “involved in trading in iqamas by setting up fake companies, using forgery and tampering with documents. They brought in a number of workers to the country in return for sums of money with the aim of illegal profiteering,” the ministry added at the time.

A similar ring was earlier detained after having unlawfully registered and brought hundreds of workers to Kuwait through phantom companies.

They claimed KD500 for internal labour transfer and KD2,000 for recruitment from abroad per worker.