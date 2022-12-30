Cairo: Kuwait will deploy thousands of security forces and patrols during the New Year holiday to protect celebrants and churches, local media reported.
Around 8,000 security personnel wearing uniforms and in plain clothes will be deployed at celebration gatherings, Al Rai newspaper said, citing security sources.
Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talal Al Khalid has instructed working out an all-out security plan to secure New Year’s eve celebrations, detect violations and arrest outlaws, added the sources.
As part of the security plan, around 900 patrols will be deployed across Kuwait mainly in areas of shopping centres, camps and on the Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s largest bridges, according to the report.
The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry, meanwhile, has coordinated with churches in the country to work out a mechanism to regulate the movement of church-goers and set up electronic gates for their security during religious rites, it added.