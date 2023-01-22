Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has banned the marketing or selling of any product or publication bearing the image of the Emir, Crown Prince or state emblem of Kuwait, local media reported.
According Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry Undersecretary Mohammad Al Enezi said that Article 16 of the ministerial resolution No. 216 of 2014 bans exhibiting, selling, or marketing any product or publication with a printed photo of the Emir, the Crown Prince or the state emblem.
Al Enezi affirmed that the ministry would not hesitate in taking legal action against violators. He cautioned that the ministry inspection teams were carrying out raids on stores to catch violators.
Al Enezi added that the inspectors had already registered a number of violations in this regard.