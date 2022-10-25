Cairo: Kuwait has decided to ban entry of food with travellers coming from three Arab countries amid concerns over a cholera outbreak, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry had requested agencies operating at the Kuwait International Airport to take the necessary measures to prohibit the entry of food for personal use with passenger arrivals from Syria, Lebanon and neighbouring Iraq, Al Qabas said, quoting sources it described as well-informed.
“Health authorities have called for necessary abidance by recommendations related to cholera in stricken countries in view of its outbreak in some neighbouring countries,” the sources added.
They did not say when the ban will come into effect.
There was no immediate comment from Kuwaiti authorities on the report.