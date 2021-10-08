Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has ordered four citizens jailed on charges of holding a divorced woman by force in the family’s house for nine years.
The case erupted in public last May after Kuwaiti police freed the woman from a cell-like room where she had been held against her will due to a dispute with the family after her divorce.
The alleged incarceration was imposed on the woman after she asked to live independently away from the family after her divorce, an idea categorically rejected by her father who locked up in the room, local media reported.
Her brothers purportedly kept her detention after the father’s death.
Her plight was revealed through a housemaid, who communicated with her and informed a lawyer who in turn filed a legal complaint to Kuwait’s chief prosecutor. Later, police raided the house in the governorate of Al Farwaniyah, freed the woman and arrested suspects in her detention.
The criminal court Thursday ordered the jailing of the woman’s three brothers and ex-husband.
The court also ordered the release of three sisters of the woman for a bail of KD20,000 each pending resumption of the trial on October 14.
The victim’s brothers and sisters had denied in investigations they were aware of her detention.