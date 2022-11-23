Cairo: Kuwaiti police are investigating allegations made by three Indian expatriates that they had fallen victim to online fraud, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The trio told police in the Kuwait City that they had been lured to the purported fraudsters by one and the same method: a Facebook advertisement, added Al Anba newspaper.
The online post touted an instant financial loan and requested the prospective borrowers to head to a certain telecom office located inside a mall.
On going there, the self-styled victims received KD120 each, but were made to sign two-year subscription contracts in favour of a mobile phone service providing firm. They found out that the contracts obligate them to pay sums of money five times higher than the money they had got.
Indians make up one of the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million, mostly foreigners.