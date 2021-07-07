A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: Two months after publishing official figures about its vaccination details, on Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced they have so far administered around 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Out of the total number of doses administered, 923,307 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which means around 22 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, almost 1.5 million citizens and residents have received at least one jab of the vaccine.

Kuwait is currently administering the Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Last month, the Ministry of Health granted emergency authorisation for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it has yet to arrive in the country.

Spike in vaccination campaign

Last week, Kuwait saw a spike in people registering for the vaccine as several decisions tying vaccines to admissions were put in place.

Health officials have stated that since the mandate went into effect on June 27, around 5,000 people a day are registering for the vaccine, a huge increase compared to the last few months.

As of last Sunday, only people who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed entry into malls, restaurants, cafes, salons and gyms.

In addition, starting August 1, Kuwait will be restricting travel only to those who are vaccinated. Kuwaitis can only travel if they have received both doses of one of the vaccines. As for expats, they will be allowed to travel to Kuwait, after a seven-month long ban, as long as they have received both jabs of an authorised vaccine.

Vaccination centres