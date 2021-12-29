Cairo: In an unprecedented ruling in Kuwait, six judges have been handed down to varying jail terms and sacked in connection to a high-profile case of bribery and money laundering involving an Iranian businessman, Kuwaiti media reported.
The Criminal Court sentenced the six judges to imprisonment terms ranging from five to 15 years and ordered their dismissal from jobs and confiscating of cars they had received as bribes in the form of gifts.
The court also acquitted a seventh judge and ordered an eighth to pay a fine of KD5,000 in the same case.
Varying jail terms were also given to employees in the Justice Ministry. The court ordered they must be fired from their jobs on charges of bribery, forgery and money laundering in the same case.
Dubbed in the Kuwaiti media as “the network of Fouad, the Iranian”, the case dates back to July 2020 when Kuwaiti police arrested several people and seized property and large amounts of cash linked to dubious deals.
They were charged with money laundering, dealing in banned alcohol and weaponry possession.