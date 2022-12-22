Cairo: Over 300 people in Kuwait have recently filed legal complaints, claiming to have fallen victim to electronic fraud, prosecutors in the country have said.
Kuwait’s public prosecution has warned of a gang duping would-be victims into handing over their money for investment via electronic fraud, local media reported.
The gang calls for downloading AnyDesk, a remote desktop app enabling the fraudsters to remote-control the victims’ mobile phones, get access to their bank accounts without their knowledge, and seize their money, Al Anba newspaper said, quoting prosecutors.
The public prosecution has urged Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates to ignore such downloading calls to head off falling prey to e-fraud.
Authorities did not provide details of the gang.