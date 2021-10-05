Dubai: A Kuwaiti man and his son both reportedly beat up their wives for leaving the house without their permission, local media reported.
According to sources, a Kuwaiti citizen living with his son had imposed the restriction that no woman from the household could go outside without their husband’s permission.
Both women had allegedly gone to the cooperative to purchase some items, something which angered the father and the son, causing them to severely beat their wives, which resulted in minor to moderate injuries.
Authorities are investigating the matter after a case of domestic violence was filed by both women.