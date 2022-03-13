Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities are making efforts to allow its stateless Muslim people known as the Bidoon to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, according to a local newspaper.
The Bidoon are estimated at around 85,000 people in Kuwait and have been at the centre of a decades-old identity problem.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas, citing official sources at the Awqaf (Endowments) Ministry, reported that a meeting was recently held with the Foreign Ministry to discuss the possibility of enabling the Bidoon to undertake Umrah.
“The Awqaf has addressed Saudi authorities to find a mechanism for the Bidoon to undertake Umrah,” the sources added. “The ministry is waiting for a reply."
There was no immediate official comment in Kuwait or Saudi Arabia.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, due this year to start early next month, is usually the peak season for Umrah.
Saudi authorities have recently eased measures for performing Umrah as the kingdom has largely relaxed restrictions against COVID-19.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has lifted several precautionary measures including cancellations of permits for praying at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca and visiting the Prophet’s Mohammed Mosque in Medina.
The Ministry last week said the immunisation check to enter both holy sites has been scrapped for all worshippers.
The ministry has also cancelled the once-obligatory registration of immunisation data for overseas Muslims to get an Umrah permit. A mandatory presentation of a negative PCR test result to get access to both sacred places has been lifted too.