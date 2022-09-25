Cairo: Security forces in Kuwait’s main prison have foiled an attempt by three drones to sneak into the complex, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
One drone was seized while the other two managed to fly away, Al Jarida newspaper added, quoting a security source. Security personnel in the complex housing the Central Prison in Sulaibiya area had observed on Friday the entry of three drones into the precincts of the prison and attempted to land in the outer courtyard of the facility, the source said.
“The security men immediately responded and managed to seize one of them while the two others flew away from the site,” the source added.
The General Directorate of Criminal Investigation has been notified of the incident to track the fleeing drones while the seized drone was handed over to the Criminal Evidence Department to identify persons behind the attempt, according to the source.
Authorities in the Central Prison have opened a large-scale investigation to identify persons who had planned to receive the drones.