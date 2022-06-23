Cairo: Kuwait is investigating dozens of media outlets and revoked li-cences of many others over violations of the country’s information codes, local reports said.
Minister of Information and Culture Hamad Rouhaldeen has referred 73 media outlets to public prosecution in the past two weeks and decided to withdraw licences of 90 online newspapers against the backdrop of vio-lating media laws, Al Anba has reported, citing an official.
“This comes in implementation of laws and legislation regulating the media work and not to allow infringing such laws or sliding into media chaos,” the ministry’s spokesperson Anwar Murad added.
A committee monitoring media violations had recommended referring to prosecution these media outlets, including electronic papers and satellite TV stations, for spreading news that included “clear breaches” of media laws, Murad added.
The committee had also recommended withdrawing licences of the violating online newspapers.
“The ministry, through the recently formed committee, monitors all news websites, online newspapers and satellite channels to ensure their abidance by regulating laws,” the official said.