The investigation, led by the Nationality Investigations Department, revealed that these individuals gained citizenship by being added to the files of three deceased Kuwaiti nationals, some dating back to before the 1990 Iraqi invasion.

The forgery scheme reportedly centres around five Syrian nationals, including one woman, who were fraudulently inserted into Kuwaiti citizenship records decades ago.

This forgery has since extended to their descendants, including children and grandchildren who currently hold Kuwaiti citizenship.

According to sources close to the investigation, suspicions were first raised within the Nationality Investigations Department, prompting a series of detailed background checks.

Authorities uncovered that the initial five Syrians had paid to be listed in the files of deceased Kuwaiti citizens, a scheme which later allowed their offspring to inherit citizenship rights.

The scheme involved four siblings, one of whom is a woman, who were added to the nationality records of a deceased Kuwaiti in exchange for money. A fifth sibling, previously hidden from authorities, was later added to another Kuwaiti citizen’s file. The woman, who married another Syrian national, subsequently added her three children to the records, ensuring that they, too, unlawfully acquired Kuwaiti citizenship.

The timeline of the forgery shows two citizenship files forged prior to the Iraqi invasion, with a third occurring afterward. With the original Kuwaiti citizens involved now deceased, the scheme’s legacy has broadened across generations, embedding unauthorised Kuwaiti citizens into the country’s demographic fabric.

In response to the findings, the Supreme Committee for Achieving Kuwaiti Citizenship, led by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, held a meeting on Thursday. The committee has moved to revoke Kuwaiti citizenship from 489 individuals, with this decision now awaiting presentation to the Council of Ministers for final approval.