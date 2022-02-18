Cairo: Worshippers in mosques will no longer maintain physical distancing from Sunday as part of relaxing several restrictions against COVID-19 in the country, Kuwaiti media quoted Islamic authorities as saying.
Worshippers will again go shoulder-to-shoulder as they perform the congregational daily and Friday prayers in mosques, according to a circular from the Ministry of Awqaf (religious endowments).
The administrative circular was issued by Badr Al Oteibi, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for mosques sector announcing the reinstatement of the rule in mosques starting next Sunday, Al Jarida newspaper reported.
However, worshippers will continue to observe health requirements including the wearing of face masks, using personal prayer rugs. Unvaccinated worshippers are, moreover, urged to get the stipulated doses of inoculation against the highly contagious disease.
The Kuwaiti government on Monday announced lifting most anti-coronavirus restrictions after a significant decline in the virus infections in the country in recent days.
Accordingly, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result. Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements.