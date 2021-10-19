Dubai: Kuwait will return to normal life soon, with the Health Ministry putting final recommendations to allow 100 per cent capacity at all public gatherings, and open airports to all flights at full capacity, local media reported.
The move comes in the wake of a sharp drop in daily reported COVID-19 infections and fatalities as well as an increase in vaccination rates that led to herd immunity.
The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Monday praising Health Minister Dr. Basel Al Sabah for his efforts and achievements in the country’s fight against coronavirus.
The Cabinet is awaiting the Health Ministry’s final recommendations to lift most COVID-19 curbs, including social distancing protocols and masks in open public places, and allowing full-capacity attendance at the country’s mosques.
During the Cabinet meeting, a recommendations report about the high rate of recoveries and vaccinated people was reviewed.
Other important recommendations include issuing visas on arrival at the airport, according to Al Rai newspaper.
Events such as wedding receptions, seminars and conferences will also be allowed at full capacity. New health rules are also expected to be announced.