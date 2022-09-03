Cairo: Six expatriates will be deported from Kuwait in connection to involvement in immoral acts, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The offenders, who are four women and two men, were arrested in police raids on prostitution sites, Al Anba added, citing a security source.
Three women and a man were nabbed in a raid in the area of Fahaheel in Al Ahmadi governorate in south Kuwait, the source said.
The man admitted in investigations to have brokered prostitution.
In a similar sweep on a suspicious apartment, acting upon a tip-off, police arrested a man and a woman in the area of Mangaf also in Al Ahmadi.
The six have been handed over to the Administrative Deportation Directorate. Their nationalities were not given.
In recent weeks, Kuwaiti media reported several arrests over immoral acts.
Last month, Al Anba reported that nine expatriates – eight female Asians and an African man – were arrested and handed over to deportation authorities after they were found promoting immoral acts on social media.