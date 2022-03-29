Dubai: Fifteen expats accompanied by children have been arrested in Kuwait for begging, local media reported.
According to the General Department of Residence Affairs, the Ministry of Interior launched a campaign against begging, which resulted in the arrest of 15 expats from Jordan, Syria and Sri lanka accompanied by children.
Legal measures have been taken against the arrested persons, a case of negligence against minors has been registered against them and they were referred to the competent authorities for further legal measures.
Sponsors of these expats who were caught begging were also summoned.
The MOI stressed that it will spare no effort to combat and eliminate the scourge of begging in cooperation with Kuwaitis and expats.
The ministry also said it arrested 6 Asians - 2 men and 4 women - who were engaged in prostitution business. The arrested have been referred to the competent authority to take necessary legal action.