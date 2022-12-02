Cairo: Three expatriates were killed in different accidents in one day in Kuwait, a local newspaper reported on Friday.
The fatalities included an Indian shepherd who was killed in an explosion of an Iraqi invasion-era mine dating back to 1990, Al Anba said.
Meanwhile, an Egyptian man died of electrocution while working at an under-construction building.
The third was an Indian man, who was hit by a speeding car while he was crossing a road.
He was transferred to a hospital in Al Jahra governorate in north-western Kuwait where he was pronounced dead.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.