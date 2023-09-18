Dubai: The Kuwaiti government has declared Thursday, September 28, an official holiday in honour of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The announcement was made during the cabinet's regular weekly session.
Accordingly, public institutions and ministries will be closed to observe the occasion, allowing employees in the public sector to enjoy a three-day weekend, as the holiday falls on a Thursday. However, other organisations will operate as usual, adhering to their specific operational protocols.
This means that individuals who typically work from Sunday to Thursday will have the opportunity to commemorate this significant day with a longer weekend, since the weekends are usually observed on Fridays and Saturdays. This provides an extended three-day weekend, facilitating a moment of reflection and celebration at the end of September.
Traditionally, Muslims mark the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid), commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a day of significant spiritual importance in the Islamic community.