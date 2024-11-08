Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued 500 commemorative silver coins to make the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. Each coin weighs 40 grams, the Central Bank announced Friday.

The front side of the coin features a picture of the Council building surrounded by the phrase ‘Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood’ in Arabic and English. The flip side bears the nominal value of Dh20, surrounded by the words “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.

“The issuance aims to highlight the achievements made by the Council since its establishment in 2003,” said CBUAE.

CBUAE delivered the coins to the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and said they would not be available for sale at the Central Bank’s headquarters and branches.

Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE said, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood by issuing commemorative coins to celebrate the anniversary of its establishment. The issuance reflects the efforts of the Central Bank and its interest in commemorating these occasions to highlight the successes and achievements of institutions in the UAE in various sectors.”