Saudi Arabia has reported 173 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Kuwait on Friday reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, raising the tally of infections to 156,964 and the death toll to 947, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 5,688 patients are receiving treatment, including 48 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 268 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 150,329.

Bahrain

An additional 341 new cases have been reported in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 96,812.

No new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, leaving the death tally at 356, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. The new cases have been detected among 178 expatriate workers, 155 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 8 are travel related.

There were 169 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 93,329. There are currently 19 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 60 cases receiving treatment. 3,108 are stable out of a total of 3,127 active cases.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health today reported 196 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 146,885.

Additionally, 174 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 143,435, leaving 3,204 active cases under treatment.

Till now 246 people succumbed to the virus in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia remained below the 200-mark on Friday, with 173 new infections reported over the past 24 hours across the Kingdom, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry announced three more deaths over the past 24 hours due to complications caused by COVID-19, marking the lowest single-day fatalities in many months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 364,613 and the virus-related death toll to 6,313.

The ministry also reported 181 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 356,382, with the recovery rate rising to 97.74 percent.