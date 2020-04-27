Generic image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,289 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 18,811, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The Kingdom also recorded five more fatalities from the virus, raising the death toll to 144.

An additional 174 people have recovered during the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,531, the ministry’s spokesman Dr. Mohammad Al Abdul Ali said during the daily media briefing.

This came as Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed today another 957 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country up to 11,244, and active cases to 10,168, the Qatari News Agency (QNA) reported.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 54 COVID-19 patients , bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,066. So far, 10 people hae died from the coronavirus in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Monday announced two more fatalities from the COVID-19, raising to 22 the total such deaths in the country, the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported. The latest fatalities were a 53-year-old Kuwaiti citizen and an Indian resident aged 54 years, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed 213 new coronavirus cases, raising to 3,288 the country’s infection tally, the ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al Sanad said.

The Omani Health Ministry Monday announced 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing to 2,049 the country’s overall infections including 10 deaths.