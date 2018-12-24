Dubai - Bahrain's Foreign Ministry summoned the deputy charge d'affaires of the embassy of Iraq on Monday to denounce footage of former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki criticising Manama.
Maliki who now heads an Iraqi coalition called "the State of Law", attended a meeting last week organised by the February 14 movement, a Bahraini activist group which Manama designated a terrorist group in 2014.
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary of Regional and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Waheed Sayyar told Nihad Rajab Askar that the statements by Maliki were “blatant and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Adding “Such irresponsible statements represent a clear violation of the international conventions and principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.”
"Discrimination, marginalisation... have reached a severe limit on the people of Bahrain," Maliki said according to videos from the event published by Iraqi media. He was quoted as urging dialogue with those "demanding freedom and justice" to protect Bahrain and Bahrain's people, Sunnis and Shi'ites.
"(A Bahraini official) described Maliki's attitude as a clear solidarity with those who seek to spread chaos, violence and terrorism and exhibit hatred," BNA said.
Bahrain which always commits itself to an approach of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and is keen to provide all means of support and assistance to the sisterly states, totally rejects any form of interference in its internal affairs by any person or entity, Sayyar added.
“The Iraqi government should oppose such statements and refrain from hosting similar forums and rallies for organisations that are classified as terrorists or harbouring them on its territory. The Iraqi government should take all necessary measures to put an end to such interference in order to maintain relations between the two brotherly countries.”
Bahrain was among the first Arab countries to appoint an ambassador to Iraq in 2008.