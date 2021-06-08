Dubai: More than one million people in Bahrain have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, constituting 80 per cent of the eligible population, local media reported.
Official Health Ministry figures show that 1,002,977 have received at least one shot of one of the six free vaccines available for citizens and residents, namely Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca’s Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.
The ministry revealed the figures through its official Twitter account, saying: “The Kingdom of Bahrain has surpassed the 1 million mark for the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, giving protection to more than 80 per cent of the eligible population.”
A total of 823,489 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.
The Kingdom’s mass vaccination efforts aim to inoculate a total of 1.5 million residents, including 712,000 Bahrainis and 679,000 expatriates.