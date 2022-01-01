Cairo: A Bahraini criminal court has sentenced an ex-civil servant to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of 15,000 dinars (Dh146,164) after he was found guilty of misusing his payroll job and illegally increasing his salary three times to ensure a bigger pension pay, a local newspaper has reported.
The defendant, a one-time employee at a training institute, had been appointed to the job in 2008 for a monthly salary of 1,950 dinars, Akhbar Al Khaleej said. He abused his powers, forged his electronic registration contract and initially changed his monthly salary to 2,100 dinars and a year later to 2,774 dinars, the report added.
Despite being removed from the job, he kept his personal identification number and used it to raise his salary again to 3,300 dinars a month, thus ensuring himself a retirement stipend higher than he really deserved.
Investigations revealed the defendant was responsible for entering personnel’s data in the website of the Social Insurance Organisation and updating their payroll. His malpractices over two years were exposed by the government agency. An official insurance report showed that the man had unlawfully obtained more than 15,000 dinars worth of retirement stipend.